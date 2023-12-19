SADC Endorses Chaotic Polls In Madagascar

𝗛.𝗘 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗿𝘆 𝗥𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘂𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗴𝗮𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗿

His Excellency Andry Nirina Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar was inaugurated on 16th December 2023 following his re-election in the First Round of the Presidential Election which were held on 16th November 2023 in Madagascar.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by multitudes of Malagasy citizens and esteemed foreign dignitaries including Heads of State and Government from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and their respective representatives.

In his speech after taking oath of office, H.E. President Rajoelina, pledged his commitment to steer Madagascar towards a stronger and a prosperous nation through prioritising human capital development, industrialization and good governance in the next five years of his administration.

H.E. President Andry Rajoelina thanked the Malagasy people for maintaining peace during the election process and committed to unite the people of Madagascar for the good of the country.

