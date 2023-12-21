Mnangagwa Takes A Rest

By James Gwati-Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba has announced the temporary relinquishment of official duties by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to his two deputies, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, for one month.

The move comes as he embarks on his traditional annual leave.

According to Charamba, Mnangagwa will take a month-long break within the country.

Charamba explained that during this time, both Deputy Presidents Chiwenga and Mohadi will alternate in assuming the responsibilities of the presidency.

In a statement to the state media, Charamba clarified, “His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, this week begins his traditional annual month-long official leave. He intends to spend the break in the country and will interrupt it now and then to fulfill certain fixtures requiring his personal attention.”

This temporary transfer of power is a customary practice, allowing the President to take a much-needed rest while ensuring the seamless functioning of the government.

Charamba extended well-wishes to President Mnangagwa, the First Lady, and the First Family, expressing hopes for a restful break and conveying Merry Christmas and best wishes for a prosperous 2024.

As Zimbabweans bid farewell to another painful year under the failing President Mnangagwa’s leadership, the nation wishes he would not return and be replaced during this period of annual leave.

