Zanu PF Suspends Mutare DCC Members Over Land Scandal.

Zanu PF has suspended five members of the Mutare District Coordination Committee (DCC), including the chairman, Binali Yard, for alleged indiscipline and illegal land dealings in the Gimboki area of Mutare. The suspended members are Brian Marange, Tawanda Ndawe, Webster Mudzimwa, and Trust Matimba.

The suspension was confirmed by Zanu PF Manicaland provincial secretary for Information and Publicity, Sam Matema, who emphasized the party’s commitment to principles and discipline. Matema stated that the suspensions were a result of illegal land transactions conducted under the party’s name.

The gravity of the situation escalated further as Yard, Marange, Ndawe, Mudzimwa, and Matimba were arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department’s Police Anti-Corruption Unit and CID Homicide from Harare. The charges include contraventions of the Regional Town and Country Planning Act and criminal trespass.

Appearing before Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Tendai Mahwe, the accused were remanded in custody until December 29. Mahwe cited Yard’s previous evasion of the police, the delayed arrest since September, and potential threats to witnesses as reasons for denying bail.

The legal representation for the accused, led by Mr Chris Ndlovu of Gonese and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners, has filed an appeal for bail at the High Court. The State, represented by Mrs Tadiwanashe Muuya, is expected to oppose the application.

This scandal has not only shaken the local Zanu PF structures but has also raised concerns about the misuse of political influence in legal matters. As the story unfolds, the fate of these suspended members and the implications for the ruling party remain uncertain. Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.

