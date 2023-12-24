VP Chiwenga Actually Cheating On Own Wife Right Now

Vice President Chiwenga’s Controversial Wedding Amid Allegations of Adultery and Abuse of Power.

By A Correspondent | Vice President Constantino Chiwenga of Zimbabwe has married the woman at the center of unchallenged allegations of adultery. The Catholic Church is said to have officiated the marriage, sparking debates about the ethical implications of the union.

**Allegations of Adultery:**

Vice President Chiwenga faces scrutiny over allegations of infidelity with the same woman he has now wedded. Marry Chiwenga, his estranged wife, expressed her disbelief and frustration within hours of the wedding, stating, “What now? Where do we go from here?” She raised questions about Chiwenga’s abusive behavior and the legitimacy of the newly formed union.

In her own words, Marry Chiwenga shared her concerns, saying, “All those that put together this ‘so-called project’ together to destroy us must be pleased. I have suffered the full wrath of the war against me through the fabricated false allegations of attempted murder, money laundering, and all that. Be merciful and let me leave my life.”

**Marry Chiwenga’s Plea for Justice:**

Marry Chiwenga conveyed her grievances, alleging an abuse of power and authority. She accused the judiciary and prosecution, operating under Chiwenga, of not responding to her appeals for justice, custody of their children, and the fair division of properties.

In her detailed statement, she pleaded, “The judiciary and prosecution that works directly under Chiwenga is the same judiciary that has sent me to prison before, the same one that is at the top of all the false allegations, and the same one that is at the wedding, confirming abuse of power and authority.”

**A Cry for Release:**

Marry Chiwenga appealed for global support, especially from mothers, to advocate for the release of her children into her custody without fear of victimization. She lamented the lack of response to her suffering and questioned the silence surrounding her plea for justice.

In her heartfelt plea, she said, “Can I also be allowed to move on with my life, have shared custody of our kids, finalize our divorce & division of properties 50/50? He is above the law, so he is allowed to cheat & marry at his own will.”

**The Marriage’s Controversial Backdrop:**

The controversial wedding has ignited debates over the unresolved allegations and marital discord. Critics argue that the Catholic Church’s involvement in officiating the marriage raises questions about its stance on fidelity and adherence to moral values.

**Government’s Response:**

As of now, there has been no official response from the Zimbabwean government regarding the allegations and the subsequent marriage. The situation has sparked a debate on the separation of personal matters from public responsibilities, particularly when involving high-ranking officials.

The unfolding events surrounding Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s marriage and the unchallenged allegations of adultery and abuse of power are poised to dominate headlines, fostering discussions on ethics, morality, and the convergence of public and private life within Zimbabwe’s political sphere.

Vice President Chiwenga’s new wife, Miniyothabo Baloyi was still to answer to the allegation at the time of writing.

The Recent Controversy: The spotlight on Vice President Chiwenga intensified when reports emerged that he had married a woman accused of being involved with him while still married to his estranged wife, Marry Chiwenga. The Catholic Church’s involvement in officiating the union added fuel to the ethical debates surrounding the Vice President’s actions.A History of Allegations: This recent controversy is not an isolated incident. Seven years ago, Vice President Chiwenga was linked to a married woman from Marondera, whom he allegedly snatched from her husband. The husband, who has remained in hiding ever since, appealed for help through ZimEye.

Marondera Connection: In the previous case, the Vice President was accused of being romantically involved with a married woman, causing a rift in her marriage. The husband, seeking assistance through ZimEye, shared his plea for help, shedding light on the tumultuous situation. The audio appeal has added another layer of complexity to the narrative, revealing the emotional distress caused by the alleged affair.Ongoing Tensions: The husband’s decision to go into hiding following the reported involvement of Vice President Chiwenga in his marriage underscores the gravity of the situation. The audio appeal, shared through ZimEye, captures the distress and desperation of an individual caught in the crossfire of a high-profile alleged affair

