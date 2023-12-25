Hopewell Chin’ono Says Chamisa’s Guilty Of Creating Tshabangu’s Legal Powers To Use His Face

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Political Commentator, Hopewell Chin’ono has announced saying Nelson Chamisa made mistakes that give the imposter Sengezo Tshabangu legal rights to his face. On 3rd January 2023, Chin’ono convinced many people saying “Chamisa didn’t even go out to tell people to register-to-vote [yet over 947 nationwide rallies] so he’s losing the 2023 elections,” and his CCC party must split after the 2023 elections because according to Chin’ono he (Chamisa) “has shown that he is incompetent.” [ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW]

Most legal experts disagree with Chin’ono.

The “Daddy” character, Chin’ono rose to prominence during his Public Relations work [2018-2020] for Vice President Chiwenga (and the Zim military) falsely accusing tortured Chamisa activists of corruptly raising tension with govt, he was arrested and slapped with dismissable charges of incitement to violence after announcing on 28 May 2020 that Chamisa will do nothing to expose corruption. At this time, he had successfully offloaded addresses of safe houses to Chiwenga and the military, leading to Mnangagwa announcing since February 2019 that the military is now going after the doctors treating activists and the lawyers representing them.

His dramatic arrest made the multiple-name-change Daddy character who for over 20 years is well known for cheque and card fraud in the UK Zimbabwean community appear like a genuine anti corruption activist, when he cannot account for his vast wealth.

To date over money laundering, Chin’ono has failed to disclose the name of the UK institution he claims gave him a £50,000 loan for a sportscar at 25 in 1996, which he says sprung him into residential property ownership status.

On other issues, he has recently subtly accused Chamisa of paying women to expose him over rape related matters. There is a long list of women since the 1990s who accuse him over grooming and rape issues. The title “Daddy” the man makes people call him by, has been proven during many prosecutions to be effective in manipulating vulnerable children and women for sex. He however maintains his claim of a Chamisa plot to use women to expose him.

