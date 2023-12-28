Police Release Festive Season Traffic Accidents Statistics

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported that 1194 road accidents were recorded countrywide from the 15th to the 26th of December alone.

Out of all those accidents, only 60 were termed fatal.

87 people were killed in the fatal road accidents while 424 people were injured.

In 2022, 102 people died compared to the 87 people this year.

The number of injured people for 2022 was 289 compared to 424 this year.



According to ZRP, many of these traffic accidents happened on highways with the main cause being speeding, overloading, errors when overtaking, inattention, driver recklessness or following too closely.

The authorities have also confirmed a fatal accident near Diggleford Primary School turn-off where a Blue Horizon bus collided with a haulage truck and a Mercedes Benz.

40 people were injured, while five died on the spot.

The police urged drivers to be attentive while driving on roads.

