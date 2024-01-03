We Are Scoring Big- Mutsvangwa

ZANU PF has praised its leadership and the Second Republic for scoring big in the agricultural sector as well as on the political front.

In a statement this Monday, ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Ambassador, Christopher Mutsvangwa said President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the party have scored big in farming and agro-processing sectors.

This comes after bumper harvests in maize, wheat and tobacco sub-sectors in 2023, while government support has seen horticultural ventures, particularly for blueberry thriving and contributing towards the country’s export receipts.

“Firstly, defying all geopolitical obstacles, ZANU-PF scored a landmark election victory in the national vote of August 2023. The win sends a clear message of national unity and political stability as the bedrock of national economic development and assured progress towards Vision 2030 and the sure prospect of middle-income status by 2030.

“The President and the party have notched up pleasing scores in farming and agro-processing. Well-deserved kudos go to our tobacco, wheat, cotton and blueberry farmers among many other winning contenders.

“To all players we say salut!!! The President scored new highs in attracting world-class capital to open up and exploit our treasure trove of mining riches of gold, iron ore, coke from thermal coal, lithium, platinum group metals and diamonds,” he said.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa had a busy 2023 commissioning of large-scale infrastructure projects that include the New Parliament Building, and the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport Expansion project.

“To cap it all was the end-of-year announcement of the discovery of natural gas in Muzarabani and the tantalizing prospects of liquid petroleum.

President Mnangagwa had a busy schedule throughout the year cutting ribbons on a slew of large-scale infrastructure projects. The President of the Republic continues to hold onto his mantra; “Zimbabwe Is Open for Business.”

On the diplomatic front, President Mnangagwa’s government was commended for forging ahead with the engagement and re-engagement policy.

This comes after the second Republic’s ‘friends to all, enemy to none’ stance saw the President attending the first ever Saudi Arabia-Africa Heads of State Summit in Riyad as the country seeks to also court investors from the Middle East.

“The hallowed foreign policy of engagement and re-engagement has reassured our tried and tested partners. Concurrently, it won over once die-hard detractors. Above all, it broke new ground with friends in the Global South. There indeed was a diplomatic flourish as President Mnangagwa graced the first-ever Saudi Arabia-Africa Heads of State Summit in Riyad.

“Bilateral relations binding the twin economies of Mozambique and Zimbabwe are reaching out to ever closer cooperation in logistics, power and other domains. This positive trajectory bodes well for sub-regional SADC and the fledgling AfCTA trading blocs. All these achievements coalesce into a glowing scoreboard,” said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.

Still, in 2023, ZANU PF recorded a resounding victory in the August 23 general elections and Ambassador Mutsvangwa credited the victory to the able leadership of President Mnangagwa.

