By Farai D Hove | In a development that should see the mine owner, Scott Sakupwanya arrested, the government of Zimbabwe has announced that all 15 miners trapped at Redwing Mine have been rescued, albeit found without protective clothing.
The Information Ministry released 5 videos showing 5 miners of the 15 the state says it has rescued.
Most of the rescued do not have protective clothing for mining, which thing means the owner must be charged over unsafe practices.
Sakupwanya is one of the characters implicated in Al Jazeera’s documentary, GoldMafia that exposes the looting of billions of dollars in currency and gold to the UAE since 1993 which money is used to sponsor election terrorism in various African countries.
The govt announced a list of 15 it says it has rescued who include:
1-Tatenda Gumbo,
2-Kudakwashe Mucharwa,
3-Simbarashe Siziba,
4-Godson Mandimutsa,
5-Owen Jaison,
6-Maxwell Matsangomba,
7-Joseph Sithole
8-Promise Gumbo
9-Akim Tarambira
10-Conrad Tsiga
11-Brian Mucharwa
12-Kodzana Dzina
13-Douglas Mhlanga
14-Robson Magama
15-Believe Mutema