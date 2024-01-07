BREAKING: Govt Releases Dodgy Videos Rescued Miners Without Protective Clothing

By Farai D Hove | In a development that should see the mine owner, Scott Sakupwanya arrested, the government of Zimbabwe has announced that all 15 miners trapped at Redwing Mine have been rescued, albeit found without protective clothing.

The Information Ministry released 5 videos showing 5 miners of the 15 the state says it has rescued.

Most of the rescued do not have protective clothing for mining, which thing means the owner must be charged over unsafe practices.

Sakupwanya is one of the characters implicated in Al Jazeera’s documentary, GoldMafia that exposes the looting of billions of dollars in currency and gold to the UAE since 1993 which money is used to sponsor election terrorism in various African countries.

The govt announced a list of 15 it says it has rescued who include:

1-Tatenda Gumbo,

2-Kudakwashe Mucharwa,

3-Simbarashe Siziba,

4-Godson Mandimutsa,

5-Owen Jaison,

6-Maxwell Matsangomba,

7-Joseph Sithole

8-Promise Gumbo

9-Akim Tarambira

10-Conrad Tsiga

11-Brian Mucharwa

12-Kodzana Dzina

13-Douglas Mhlanga

14-Robson Magama

15-Believe Mutema

15 MINERS FINALLY RESCUED , GOVT ANNOUNCES https://t.co/hCJXYPim9N — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 7, 2024

