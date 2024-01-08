Six Elephants Found Dead in Park, Cause Under Investigation

By A Correspondent| Zimparks has announced the death of six elephants in Gwayi.

The news was confirmed by Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo in a tweet that sent shockwaves through conservation circles and the wider Zimbabwean community.

“6 elephants were found dead in Gwayi,” Farawo’s tweet stated, “Zimparks vet doctors are investigating the cause of deaths.”

The Gwayi River, which snakes through the heart of the park, is a vital source of water for Hwange’s diverse wildlife and was the location of the tragic discovery.

Details surrounding the elephants’ deaths remain scarce, with Farawo indicating that a team of Zimparks veterinarians is currently on the scene conducting a thorough investigation.

The cause of death is the primary focus, with possibilities ranging from natural causes like poisoning from ingested plants to more nefarious scenarios like poaching or accidental poisoning.

Hwange National Park, home to the largest concentration of elephants in Zimbabwe, has a long and established history of conservation success.

The discovery of six dead elephants within its borders is a significant blow, not only to the park’s elephant population but also to the country’s tourism industry, which relies heavily on Hwange’s majestic beauty and diverse wildlife.

