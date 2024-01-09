Mixed Reactions Over BBC’s Investigative On TB Joshua As Phonecall Evidence Proves All

By Dorrothy Moyo | The recent BBC docuseries “Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua” has sparked widespread controversy and mixed reactions, focusing on the late Nigerian preacher Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua. The series sheds light on allegations of abuse under the guise of spiritual guidance, particularly scrutinizing the use of the affectionate title “Daddy” by Joshua’s followers.

In the series, former disciples and church workers share their experiences, alleging manipulation and physical abuse by Joshua. “When I first arrived, it was only a couple of days I started hearing disciples calling him Daddy,” reveals one former disciple, illustrating the immediate introduction to the culture within Joshua’s church. Another victim adds, “We all called him Daddy, everybody called him Daddy. He tried to like look after us, and we would all call him Daddy, it felt a bit odd, but I brushed it aside, I dismissed it, I can’t really look back and say my childhood was happy.”

These testimonies, coming from individuals from various countries, including the USA, the UK, Namibia, and South Africa, allege long-term manipulation, with some claiming to have spent between 10 to 14 years at the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

The series also delves into the tragic incident of September 12, 2014, when a guest house owned by Joshua’s church collapsed, killing at least 116 people. This event is a focal point in the documentary, further complicating Joshua’s legacy.

Social media reactions have been varied and intense. A YouTube user, King James, commented, “This is a call for us to be more discerning as believers. There are wolves in sheep’s clothing.” Another user, The Mindrest, expressed sympathy, saying, “These disciples must be traumatised. My heart goes out to them. I’m so sorry you guys had to go through this.”

However, not all reactions were critical of Joshua. Cedric YALITA, a YouTube user, defends him, citing biblical passages: “The more you prosecute us, the more we thrive. For our God is with us. None will be against us. Victory in Jesus’ Name.”

The BBC reached out to the church’s current leadership for comments. The response was dismissive of the allegations: “Making unfounded allegations against Prophet TB Joshua is not a new occurrence. None of the allegations was ever substantiated,” stated the church’s leadership.

This docuseries highlights the complex dynamics within religious communities and the challenges in addressing allegations against influential religious figures. The varied responses to the documentary underscore the deep divide in public opinion and the ongoing debate over Joshua’s legacy and impact.

Meanwhile, in the investigative, allegations of abuse and manipulation have resurfaced against the late Nigerian preacher TB Joshua, along with similar accusations against the controversial political activist Hopewell Chin’ono. Both figures are known for being referred to as “Daddy” by their followers, a title that has been linked to allegations of manipulation and abuse.

Further complicating this scenario is the case of Hopewell Chin’ono, who has also been referred to as “Daddy” and faced similar accusations. Jean Gasho, in her 2020 published account, narrates her near-miss encounter with Chin’ono, drawing parallels with her past experiences with another “Daddy” figure, the convicted prophet Walter Masocha.

A side investigation by ZimEye reveals compelling evidence, including an audio recording of TB Joshua, where he is heard offering a ticket to a Zimbabwean rape complainant in 2016, allegedly to silence her. This recording is a critical piece of evidence that corroborates the allegations against Joshua.

Hopewell Chin’ono, addressing these accusations, blames them on a political conspiracy aimed at thwarting his potential 2028 election run. However, these claims are contradicted by an NHS practitioner who has known Chin’ono since the 1980s. The practitioner warns women against falling for Chin’ono’s alleged deceptive portrayal of wealth, claiming that the source of his wealth is misrepresented.

These allegations against both Joshua and Chin’ono are significant, not only because of their severe nature but also due to the evidence that supports them, including legal paperwork and phone call recordings.

These revelations challenge the public’s perception of these figures and call into question the dynamics of power and manipulation in religious and political spheres. The BBC’s investigation into these matters serves as a crucial spotlight on issues often hidden in plain sight within influential circles.

