Residents Block Ramaphosa, Barricade Road

South Africa – In a demonstration of frustration with the lack of service delivery, residents in Mpumalanga province blocked the R573 Moloto road, east of Pretoria, where President Cyril Ramaphosa was scheduled to pass on Tuesday morning.

The roadblock, marked by burning tires and a truck carrying alcohol from Krugersdorp to Groblersdal, was erected as part of residents’ efforts to draw attention to their grievances.

President Ramaphosa had planned to utilize the route to visit the Kingdom Houses of amaNdebele in Mpumalanga as part of the ANC’s 112th birthday public engagements leading up to the January 8th Statement celebrations this weekend.

The protesters expressed frustration with the perceived inaction of municipal councillors and aimed to convey their concerns directly to the President.

By obstructing the road, they sought to bring attention to the pressing issues affecting their community, emphasizing the urgent need for improved service delivery. – SABC

