Viral Photos Spark Police Betting Ban in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Two off-duty police officers in Zimbabwe drew online attention last week after photos of them placing bets at a local betting house, Mwos, went viral.

The incident prompted the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to issue a new directive prohibiting police officers from engaging in sports betting.

The photos, apparently taken by fellow patrons, were widely circulated on social media platforms, raising questions about police conduct and professionalism.

In response to the public outcry, the ZRP, through a “radio signal” sent to all stations on January 6th, announced a strict ban on sports betting for all officers.

The directive, issued by the Commissioner of Police Operations (COMPOL OPS), instructed commanders to “arrest, detain and advise” any officers found participating in such activities.

While the specific charges for violating the ban haven’t been clarified, the Police Act outlines that officers engaging in “acting in an unbecoming manner… reasonably likely to bring discredit to the police force” can face disciplinary action.

The police move sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting the ZRP’s stance and others raising concerns about its potential impact on officer morale.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...