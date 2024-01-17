Chamisa Fires Harare Mayor, Councillors Over Tshabangu Ties

By A Correspondent| The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, has taken decisive action by expelling Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and six other councillors from the party.

This move follows their association with the self-proclaimed party Secretary General, Sengezo Tshabangu, leading to internal party turmoil.

Mafume’s removal comes on the heels of his controversial re-election as Harare Mayor just a month ago.

During his tenure, there were allegations of orchestrating the recall of the then Mayor Lovejoy Chitengu to pave the way for Mafume’s return.

Reports suggested that Mafume applied pressure on councillors to vote in his favor, hinting that he held influence over their continued roles at Town House.

Despite Mafume’s aspirations for a second term, succeeding Herbert Gomba, he was reportedly disappointed when Chamisa chose not to endorse his re-election after the August General Elections.

In addition to Mafume, six other councillors were dismissed for engaging in similar actions that contributed to internal party destabilization.

Tshabangu, a former MDC provincial youth chairperson and MDC-N member, has been recalling CCC Members of Parliament, citing the need to address irregularities and disrespect of party processes.

However, there are accusations suggesting that these recalls are influenced by internal conflicts within the CCC.

Tendai Biti, who ZANU PF claims is Chamisa’s deputy, is reportedly playing a role in the process, fuelled by frustration over Chamisa’s failure to rig the Harare East primary election processes against his contender Allan. Markham.



Recorded evidence from formation of the CCC in Jan 2022 shows that Biti has never at any time held such a position in the CCC, and events show that he (Biti) on multiple occasions sabotaged his own candidacy when he failed to act on information concerning a plot by his business contender Tendai Mashamanda (Mashwede) to for the shifting of electoral boundaries against him on 13 April 2023.

Biti also helped strengthen ZANU PF when he abandoned his own litigation against Emmerson Mnangagwa over his 2018 Zambia deportation that could have suffocated ZANU PF’s candidacy for the 2023 elections, a move that could have redefined the future of Zimbabwean politics.

Mafume had aligned himself with Biti’s People Democratic Party (PDP) following a fallout with the late Morgan Tsvangirai, a pro-democracy icon.

