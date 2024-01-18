Adela Contracting Says It Wasn’t Cholera Contaminated Water, Though It Was Truly For Road Construction | FULL TEXT

Spread the love

16 January 2024

RE: VIDEO CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS.

On or about the 15th of January 2024, a video was captured by a lady whose identity has not yet been established/disclosed. In the video, allegations were made to the effect that Adela Contracting

(Private) Limited was extracting sewage water and distributing the same for purposes of profit to

residents.

The video captured the information of the company on the water bowser, as well as persons purporting to work for Adela. This video was published on various social media platforms, namely WhatsApp

and Facebook. As of the 16th of January 2024, certain news publications and tabloids had also

circulated the video, specifically Zimeye and Doc Dave.

We wish to clarify to the public the following:

1. Adela Contracting is a reputable plant-hire company in Zimbabwe.

2. Our core business is the supply and hire of plant equipment.

3. We do not distribute water for purposes of profit to private individuals or corporates, and

our company have never ventured in such business.

4. Adela Contracting was contracted by Runt Dutoit Property Developers, to supply plant and

equipment for the purposes of road construction in the Kambanji area, Greystone Park,

between Gaydon Drive and Maranzi.

5. In the area in which the video was taken runs a stream of freshwater that crosses Outspan

Drive.

6. The mandate of the private company was the diversion of the stream and drainage of any

surplus water that would interfere with the roadworks.

7. Due to the heavy rains that have been experienced over the past few weeks, a pool of

rainwater had accumulated by stream which pool needed to be diverted.

8. The water bowser captured in the video was draining water from the pool to enable further

development of the road.

9. The drained water was used for road compaction.

10. We would like to emphasize that this water is NOT sewage water.

11. Furthermore, the area itself does NOT have any sewer lines such that sewage water can be

found in the locality.

12. For emphasis, the water collected in the video was NOT distributed to residents or any

person whatsoever outside the locality.

13. ADELA CONTRACTING IS NOT AND HAS NEVER BEEN INVOLVED IN THE

DISTRIBUTION OF WATER FOR PROFIT OR CONSUMPTION OR HOUSEHOLD

USE.

The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities and efforts are underway to establish the

source of this information.

We urge the public to desist from continued circulation of this alarmingly false and defamatory piece

of information.

Issued by order of the Boar

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...