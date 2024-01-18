16 January 2024
RE: VIDEO CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS.
On or about the 15th of January 2024, a video was captured by a lady whose identity has not yet been established/disclosed. In the video, allegations were made to the effect that Adela Contracting
(Private) Limited was extracting sewage water and distributing the same for purposes of profit to
residents.
The video captured the information of the company on the water bowser, as well as persons purporting to work for Adela. This video was published on various social media platforms, namely WhatsApp
and Facebook. As of the 16th of January 2024, certain news publications and tabloids had also
circulated the video, specifically Zimeye and Doc Dave.
We wish to clarify to the public the following:
1. Adela Contracting is a reputable plant-hire company in Zimbabwe.
2. Our core business is the supply and hire of plant equipment.
3. We do not distribute water for purposes of profit to private individuals or corporates, and
our company have never ventured in such business.
4. Adela Contracting was contracted by Runt Dutoit Property Developers, to supply plant and
equipment for the purposes of road construction in the Kambanji area, Greystone Park,
between Gaydon Drive and Maranzi.
5. In the area in which the video was taken runs a stream of freshwater that crosses Outspan
Drive.
6. The mandate of the private company was the diversion of the stream and drainage of any
surplus water that would interfere with the roadworks.
7. Due to the heavy rains that have been experienced over the past few weeks, a pool of
rainwater had accumulated by stream which pool needed to be diverted.
8. The water bowser captured in the video was draining water from the pool to enable further
development of the road.
9. The drained water was used for road compaction.
10. We would like to emphasize that this water is NOT sewage water.
11. Furthermore, the area itself does NOT have any sewer lines such that sewage water can be
found in the locality.
12. For emphasis, the water collected in the video was NOT distributed to residents or any
person whatsoever outside the locality.
13. ADELA CONTRACTING IS NOT AND HAS NEVER BEEN INVOLVED IN THE
DISTRIBUTION OF WATER FOR PROFIT OR CONSUMPTION OR HOUSEHOLD
USE.
The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities and efforts are underway to establish the
source of this information.
We urge the public to desist from continued circulation of this alarmingly false and defamatory piece
of information.
Issued by order of the Boar