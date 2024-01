Another ZBC Journalist Dies

ZBC producer Julias Chirume has died.

He was 36.

Chirume died this afternoon at Madokero Clinic.

He joined ZBC in 2009 as a sports intern before becoming a producer in the Kidznet section of the TV, News and Current Affairs department until his untimely death.

Chirume died the day another Staffer, Hector Murombedzi, was buried.

