Four Feared Dead In Chegutu Horror Crash

Spread the love

By- Four people are feared dead following a fatal accident near Bryden School six kilometres out of Chegutu along Harare-Bulawayo Road.

The accident, which happened Friday afternoon, involved two haulage trucks and a Toyota Sienna.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyati could not be reached for comment.

Witnesses selling vegetables along the highway told The Herald that a truck hit the Toyota Sienta at the back as the driver had reduced speed to allow the vehicle in front to make a right turn into the Bryden School.

The wreckage of the vehicle that was hit by two haulage trucks

The Toyota swerved to the left lane where it was hit on the side by another haulage truck coming from the Harare direction.

The vehicle was dragged for nearly 60 metres.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo visited the scene where she lamented negligence driving.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...