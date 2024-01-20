Khumalo Narrowly Escapes Fatal Accident

In a harrowing incident on Wednesday, Bhekuzulu Khumalo, a renowned sports science expert and former athletics coach in Zimbabwe, miraculously survived a vehicle overturn about 60km from Nyamapanda Border Post.

Khumalo, who has contributed significantly to sports in Zimbabwe and served as a key figure at Bulawayo Chiefs, was en route to Malawi with four other passengers, including his wife. Despite the vehicle’s extensive damage, Khumalo and one other passenger emerged unscathed.

In a statement, Khumalo shared, “All five passengers survived; my wife has a neck and shoulder strain, one was bruised by glass, and the third complained of a neck injury. The car body has extensive damage.”

Undeterred by the close call with death, Khumalo proceeded to Malawi by bus, where he has taken up a position at the country’s university. A former teacher at Njube, Sigonde, and Sikhulile Secondary Schools, Khumalo has also lectured at the National University of Science and Technology.

The incident has left the community in shock, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of road travel. As Khumalo and the surviving passengers recover from the traumatic experience, discussions around road safety gain renewed importance.

