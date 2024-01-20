Lions Of Teranga Overcome Indomitable Lions

Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr expressed satisfaction with their hard-fought triumph against Cameroon in the second match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

The Teranga Lions displayed relentless prowess during their encounter at the Charles Konan Bani Stadium in Yamoussoukro, with Sarr, who netted the opening goal, earning the TotalEnergies Man of the Match accolade.

Reflecting on the victory, Sarr, recalling their 2017 quarter-final loss to Cameroon, emphasized the team’s collective effort and unity, highlighting their physical preparedness and familial bond within the national team as crucial factors contributing to their success.

Looking ahead, he expressed readiness to tackle the upcoming challenges in the competition.

