Mzembi Says Courts Have Taken Zim Politics To The Gutters

Spread the love

Former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi has accused lawyers and judges of killing Zimbabwean politics.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Mzembi said settling electoral disputes in the courts has reduced electoral competition to pre-independence era where the judiciary was used to suppress the majority.

“Recourse to ordinary courts of law on political disputes has largely taken electoral competition to the gutters and set back our politics to colonial times , lawyers , judges kill politics , just as they would have killed the beautiful game of football if FIFA had allowed recourse to courts on football disputes unless provided in the FIFA Regulations,” said Mzembi.

Mzembi’s comment comes on the back of the Citizens Coalition for Change led by Nelson Chamisa suffering defeats at the High Court in its fight against self imposed Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

Many have accused the ruling Zanu PF of abusing the courts to deal with the opposition.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...