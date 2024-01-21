Tanzania Head Coach Sacked

Sports Correspondent

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has handed down an eight-match ban to Tanzania’s Head Coach, Adel Amrouche, ultimately resulting in his dismissal.

Amrouche stirred controversy by making serious accusations against the Moroccan Football Association (RMFF) after his team’s 3-0 defeat on Wednesday.The coach alleged that the North African giants leveraged their financial influence to manipulate African football, prompting RMFF to file a complaint.

In response, CAF imposed sanctions on Amrouche, leading to his removal from the position.

In a statement, the Tanzania Football Association (TFA) announced the appointment of Hemed Morocco as the interim coach for the Taifa Stars. Morocco will be assisted by Juma Mgunda to steer the team through the remainder of the Afcon campaign.

As Tanzania prepares to face Zambia in their second Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group F match on Sunday, the team undergoes a significant change in leadership following the tumultuous events surrounding Amrouche.

