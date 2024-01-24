Disgraceful Parliament Seminar Continues With Mnangagwa’s Girlfriend In Attendance | FULL STORY

No shame…Emmerson Mnangagwa’s married girlfriend, Virginia Mabhiza (extreme right)

By Dorrothy Moyo | Today is day 2, as the parliament of Zimbabwe continues its seminar in Victoria Falls with president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s married girlfriend in attendance.

Parliament is in Victoria Falls for the development of the 7th Institutional Strategic Plan (ISP) to cover the life of the 10th Parliament which runs from 2024 to 2028. The ISP is expected to provide strategic direction and enhance Parliamentary efficiency, effectiveness and responsiveness in the achievement of its constitutional mandate.

It leaves to be seen if parliament will have power to challenge Mrs Virginia Mabhiza’s appointment amid – The Perils of Political and Personal Entanglements: Analyzing the Risks of an Attorney General in a Romantic Relationship with the President

In the realm of governance and law, the separation of powers and the independence of judicial entities are paramount. The Attorney General (AG), as the chief legal advisor to the government, plays a crucial role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring the administration of justice is free from undue influence. However, this balance of power and impartiality can be severely disrupted when the AG is in a romantic relationship with the President, as hypothetically imagined in a situation like the amended Attorney-General’s Office Act of Zimbabwe, 2020.

The Collision of Personal and Professional Roles

When the AG is romantically involved with the President, several concerns arise:

Conflict of Interest: The AG’s primary role is to act as a legal advisor to the government and uphold the law. A romantic relationship with the President could lead to a conflict between personal loyalty and professional duty, potentially resulting in biased legal advice. Lack of Oversight: Typically, an AG’s actions and decisions are subject to oversight and accountability mechanisms. However, in a romantic relationship with the President, these checks and balances might be undermined, leading to unchecked power. Public Perception and Trust: The credibility of the legal system relies heavily on public perception. A relationship between the AG and the President could erode public trust in the impartiality and independence of the legal system.

Constitutional and Legal Implications

The Zimbabwean constitution, like many others, is built on the separation of powers and the independence of judiciary branches. The AG’s role, as defined in the Attorney-General’s Office Amendment Act, 2020, emphasizes independence and the need to uphold the rule of law. A romantic relationship with the President may:

Undermine the Separation of Powers: Such a relationship could blur the lines between the executive and the judiciary, leading to a concentration of power that is antithetical to democratic principles. Threaten Judicial Independence: The independence of the AG is crucial for fair legal proceedings and legislation. A personal relationship with the head of the executive branch could jeopardize this independence.

National and International Repercussions

The implications of such a situation extend beyond the borders of a single nation:

National Governance: The effectiveness of democratic governance within the country could be compromised, leading to potential abuses of power and a decline in the rule of law. International Relations: The perception of a country’s commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law is vital in international relations. Such a scenario could harm the country’s international reputation and its relationships with other nations and international bodies.

The scenario of an Attorney General in a romantic relationship with the President, as one might interpret from the amendments in Zimbabwe’s Attorney-General’s Office Act of 2020, presents significant risks to the integrity of the legal system. It poses a threat to the separation of powers, judicial independence, and the democratic principles at the core of governance. Such a situation underscores the importance of maintaining clear boundaries between personal relationships and professional roles in the highest offices of government.

