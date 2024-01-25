Black Stars Crash Out Of AFCON 2023

Sports Correspondent

Former champions Algeria faced a stunning elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations group stage after a surprising loss to Mauritania, while Cameroon secured a last-16 spot with a thrilling victory over Gambia.

Algeria, winners of the 2019 AFCON, suffered a 1-0 defeat against Mauritania, leaving them at the bottom of Group D.

Despite drawing their first two matches, Algeria failed to secure the necessary point to advance, marking their sixth consecutive AFCON match without a win.

Mauritania’s historic win, with captain Mohamed Dellah Yaly’s 37th-minute goal, ensures their progression to the knockout phase for the first time in AFCON history.

In other Group D action, Angola secured the top spot by defeating Burkina Faso 2-0, advancing to the knockout phase for the first time since 2010.

In Group C, Cameroon’s remarkable comeback against Gambia secured their place in the last 16.

A 3-2 victory, including a stoppage-time header by Christopher Wooh, sets up a heavyweight clash against Nigeria.

Reigning champions Senegal maintained their dominance in Group C, defeating Guinea 2-0 and securing a perfect record. Senegal will face one of the best third-placed teams in the last 16.

Guinea, despite finishing third in Group C, advances to the next round, relegating Ghana to elimination.

Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet confirmed his departure despite having a contract until 2026.

With exciting matchups and surprising twists, the AFCON 2024 group stage sets the stage for intense knockout battles

