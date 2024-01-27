Another MP Dumps Tshabangu, Rushes To Chamisa

By Political Editor- CCC Youth quota representative in Parliament, Takudzwa Ngadziore, has resigned from both Parliament and the party in solidarity with former party leader Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa dumped the contaminated CCC Thursday after he was frustrated by the hijacked political movement.

Chamisa’s dramatic announcement comes in the wake of controversies involving alleged imposter Sengezo Tshabangu and his illegal recalls from Parliament.

Ngadziore’s resignation came after Friday. Masvingo Urban MP Martin Mureri resigned from CCC and announced that he was following Chamisa.

He says in his resignation letter that he is guided by the move taken by party president Nelson Chamisa, who also dissociated himself from the party.

Ngadziore becomes the third party MP to do so after Fadzayi Mahere and Muneri.

