5 Interesting Facts About Harare

A City with Two Names: Though known as Harare today, the city wasn’t always called this. During British colonial rule from 1890 to 1980, it was named Fort Salisbury after then-Prime Minister Lord Salisbury. After independence, the name was changed to Harare, honoring the Shona chief Neharawa who once lived near the area.

Home to the Mighty Kopje: Harare boasts a prominent rocky outcrop called Harare Kopje, rising amidst the cityscape. This granite kopje holds historical significance, serving as a lookout point for the Shona people and later becoming the site where the British Pioneer Column established their fort in 1890. Today, it’s a popular spot for picnicking and enjoying panoramic views of the city.

Wild Encounters in the City: Believe it or not, Harare offers opportunities for wildlife viewing within its borders. The Mukuvisi Woodlands, a protected urban wildlife sanctuary, is home to zebras, giraffes, monkeys, and over 270 bird species. Visitors can take walking or game drives through the woodlands, experiencing a taste of the Zimbabwean bush without leaving the city.

Sporting Passions: Cricket is a beloved sport in Zimbabwe, and Harare’s Harare Sports Club is a national landmark. This historic venue has hosted international cricket matches since the early 1900s and was one of the grounds for the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

Artistic Hub: Harare’s vibrant arts scene shines through its numerous galleries, studios, and cultural centers. The National Gallery of Zimbabwe houses a rich collection of Shona sculptures, contemporary art, and historical artifacts, while places like the Chapungu Sculpture Park showcase the works of local and international artists in an open-air setting.

These are just a few of the many interesting facts about Harare. With its historical landmarks, diverse wildlife, and thriving arts scene, this Zimbabwean capital has something to offer everyone.

