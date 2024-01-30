Church Leader Denounces Mnangagwa Regime’s Actions

In a bold and impassioned statement, Bishop Ancelimo Magaya, the founder of Grace Ablaze Ministry International, has castigated the Zanu PF regime in Zimbabwe for what he perceives as a systematic dismantling of the opposition.

The outspoken bishop, known for his unwavering stance on justice and morality, has called on leaders from various spheres to introspect and condemn the alleged atrocities committed by the government.

A Call to Soul Search

Bishop Magaya emphasizes that anyone, regardless of position in the church, politics, civic society, or even within the ruling Zanu PF, who turns a blind eye to the unfolding events or fails to condemn them is guilty of intellectual dishonesty and self-deception.

He sternly labels such individuals as not only cowardly but also idolatrous, warning of potential condemnation alongside other sinners.

The bishop highlights a litany of concerning incidents, including abductions, killings, recalls of MPs, and the recent inflammatory remarks by Mr. Mutsvangwa, insinuating the arrest of Advocate Chamisa. He contends that these actions constitute blatant wickedness, and any indifference to such matters is tantamount to actively supporting oppression.

Condemnation of Wickedness

Bishop Magaya argues that remaining neutral in the face of injustice is comparable to witnessing a person being brutally beaten with their hands tied, yet doing nothing.

He asserts that indifference on the grounds of non-partisanship is, in fact, a tacit endorsement of wickedness. Drawing a parallel with historical events, he warns against the dangers of conniving with repressive systems, citing examples like Kasukuwere, J. Moyo, and Chombo.

The bishop invokes the importance of finding safety and security in Christ amid tumultuous times, emphasizing that only through His saving grace and upright living can individuals hope to navigate the challenges presented by political turmoil.

Strategic Ambiguity and Unholy Alliances

While acknowledging that strategic ambiguity may have failed as a doctrine, Bishop Magaya contends that this failure doesn’t justify forming unholy alliances with the parliament, judiciary, and ZEC.

He urges leaders to rise above political affiliations and condemn the actions witnessed in Zimbabwe, even if they may have reservations about Advocate Chamisa.

In a poignant plea for unity, the bishop questions when Zimbabweans will learn to speak truthfully to each other and engage in constructive dialogue for the sake of the nation. He expresses the pain of seeing predictions made by Ian Smith about Zimbabwe’s liberators coming to pass, imploring, “God save Zimbabwe.”

Bishop Magaya’s statement serves as a powerful call to conscience, challenging leaders and citizens alike to confront the injustices and work towards a united, truthful, and just Zimbabwe.

