Teranga Lions Lose

Spread the love

Senegal’s hopes at the Africa Cup of Nations were dashed when Moussa Niakhate failed to convert his penalty in a dramatic 5-4 shootout loss to Ivory Coast.

The reigning champions suffered this defeat after a 1-1 draw in their last-16 showdown at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium on Monday.The Senegalese team displayed early dominance, securing a lead within four minutes.

Sadio Mane’s precise cross from the left found Habib Diallo, who skillfully chested down the ball before unleashing a powerful 10-yard shot into the top corner of the net.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...