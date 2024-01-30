We Disagree With Sikhala’s Conviction And Sentence

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Convicted former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala’s lawyer Harrison Nkomo has openly disagreed with the conviction and sentencing of his client.

Nkomo said he is under instruction to take the matter to the High Court.

Harare Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti sentenced Former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala and his colleague Godfrey Sithole to a two year prison term wholly suspended for five years on condition that they do not commit a crime of inciting violence.

Addressing journalists outside court, Nkomo said;

“Job Sikhala has been given a two year prison term wholly suspended for five years. The legal effect is that he is now a free man, this is the only case that has been keeping in custody so he is going to come out.

“The prosecution should not have happened in the first place, we must not glorify things that are wrong, my respectiful view is that his arrest in the first place was not supposed to be effected, equally the prosecution and subsequent conviction,”

“We are going to take the matter up with the High Court on appeal, what we want is an acquittal not a conviction with a lighter sentence, no we disagree with that,” said Nkomo.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...