We Own Country: Zanu PF

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Zanu PF’s cyber team, Varakashi, has boldly declared ownership of Zimbabwe, asserting control and signaling an unwillingness to relinquish power.

The party’s Operation Restore Legacy, posted on Facebook, proclaimed, “ZANU PF ndoinema tittle deeds eZimbabwe. Good Night Zimbabwe.”

The ominous statement was accompanied by a threat to arrest opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa, with a chilling reference to Statehouse and Chikurubi.

The assertion raises concerns about the political climate and the potential use of power to suppress opposition.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...