Job Sikhala On Tshabangu Greet: Nelson Mandela Didn’t Turn Hand from Greeting SellOut Buthelezi

The problem which many people have is that when you become an icon, even the worst sellout would want to have the shake of your hand. If you remember when Mandela left Roben Island, the most sellout of all times, Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi caved to shake the hand of Nelson Mandela.

Nelson Mandela did not turn his hand back, but he just staged his hand and greeted him, so you should also expect people who are involved in issues that have raised a lot of questions, anxiety and also a lot of many cries in the nation, would come and greet you, they would try to associate themselves with the conscience of the people, so that they might allocate to themselves the iconic nature of the person they are greeting.

So I did not, I read it from that angle that these people wanted to cleanse their own mess off me. I was shocked. The only person who had to tell me that someone who was wearing spectacles was Tshabangu’s lawyer…

Sengezo Tshabanguband his lawyers, Lewis Uriri and Kucaca Phulu

I don’t even know him but as a man of the people when they come to greet you, you accept their hand, but whatever their intention was they must know that I am a very difficult character, that’s why their masters had to take me into prison for 2 years. VIDEO

– @JobSikhala1

