Jonah Moyo Bounces Back

Spread the love

LEGENDERAY Zimbabwean musician Jonah Moyo is back with a bang after releasing a chart-topping track titled; “No Stress”.

The name Devera Ngwena Jazz Band, one of the pioneers of Sungura music has been missing in the local music industry for years.

69-year-old band leader, Jonah Moyo has, however, decided to revive the name that was a darling of many in the 1980s and ’90s with an album that has been well received by fans after making it to the Radio Zimbabwe Top 20 Chart Show.

“I have been based in South Africa for 16 years. I was working for some company, and all was well, so I relaxed a bit to come back home. But in 2020 I came back to lecture at Great Zimbabwe University. So, I reformed the Devera Ngwena Jazz band. No stress which is now topping charts is an introduction that I am back home and it’s coming from an album Masvingo ‘Nemutserendende Volume 44,” he said.

Known for hits such as “Solo Na Mutsai”, ‘Chiredzi’ and ‘Masvingo Necarpet’, Moyo has not missed the plot with his latest offering directed towards his hometown.

“From long back I love showcasing where I stay, I had an album Masvingo necarpet and when I returned and saw a beautiful Masvingo road I felt motivated to do this album. If you are a musician, it’s hard to stop music. I’m now old but I will never stop. I will not go back. ‘No Stress’ is just a teaser more is coming,” he added.

Moyo is among the first Zimbabwean artists to tour Europe having performed alongside great yesteryear musicians like Johny Clegg and Hugh Masekela as well as groups such as UB40, and Lady Smith Black Mambazo.

The sungura great whose crew now has new members, is on a drive to revive the outfit to its glory days.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...