Opposition Leader Threatens Legal Action Against Chamisa Over alleged Party Color Infringement

By A Correspondent| The People’s Unity Party (PUP) has voiced its strong dissatisfaction with the rumor circulating on social media concerning Nelson Chamisa’s alleged intentions to form a new political party using the color blue for their party regalia.

PUP officials were quick to respond, issuing a strong warning to Chamisa and his team that legal action will be taken if they proceed with such a decision, as it infringes upon the colors registered by PUP with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

“PUP is registered with ZEC, specifying blue and white as their official colors for party regalia,” said Herbert Chamuka, the party leader.

This comes in light of concerns raised by PUP leadership and supporters who fear that the use of the same color by another political party could create confusion among citizens during elections and political events.

“We will not stand idly by if Nelson Chamisa and his team choose to use the same color blue designated for our party regalia,” stated Chamuka. “We registered our party with the appropriate authorities, and it is important to respect those boundaries to prevent any misinterpretation or confusion amongst the electorate.”

Chamuka further expressed their intention to pursue legal action against Chamisa and anyone associated with the proposed party if they proceed with the use of blue in their regalia.

The party maintains that it is essential for each political group to adopt distinguishing colors to uphold transparency and facilitate clear messaging during political activities.

This follows after Chamisa was forced to step down from the party he founded after an imposter recalled its legislators and local government representatives.

Chamisa announced his immediate departure from the party, stating that it had been taken over by proxies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling party, Zanu-PF.

