Govt Re-introduces Duty On Basic Commodities Despite Imminent Drought

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube has reintroduced duty on basic commodities despite the threat of drought as announced by the Meteorological Services department.

In Statutory Instrument 10A of 2024, Professor Ncube announced that suspension of duty on cooking oil, maize meal, milk, sugar, rice, flour, salt, bath soap, laundry soap, washing soap, washing powder, toothpaste and petroleum jelly has been repealed with effect from 1 February 2024.

The restoration of duty on basic commodities comes when the country is expected to go through a drought season.

Harare East legislator, Norman Markham blasted government over the move saying it is ill-timed.

“We are taxing BASIC food commodities for the people when we facing a difficult season for maize production -it is cruel !! We have rising inflation, run away exchange rates and dropping employment Cattle sales now also subject to VAT Madness Private millers now importing,” said Markham.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...