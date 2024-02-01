Mnangagwa Aide Up For Murder

By-A Zanu PF aspiring parliamentary candidate for Masvingo North in the party’s primary election ahead of the August 23, 2023, general elections Robert Makhado (49) has been arrested for allegedly murdering his herdboy.

He was remanded in custody to February 7, 2024, by Masvingo Magistrate Isaac Chikura when he appeared in court last week.

Makhado is accused of murdering Misheck Sinyoro last Tuesday by severely assaulting him for leaving his cattle unattended as he was drinking beer.

It is the State case that Sinyoro left the herd unattended and went to drink beer with a co-worker Ericanos Regi (49) at Mudavanhu Bottle Store in Autopark farm under Chief Charumbira. Regi was off duty on the day.

Makhado noticed that his herd was unattended and he followed his employees and found them drinking beer at Mudavanhu Bottle store.

He severely assaulted Sinyoro all over the body. He went on to assault Regi before he was refrained by Takudzwa Chuma.

Sinyoro complained of chest pains on Wednesday morning and he told Regi that he wanted to go to the clinic. He was not seen for the remainder of the day. His lifeless body was found the next day near an outdoor washing area.

Regi informed Makhado about the matter and the latter allegedly ordered him not to divulge the matter to anyone. Regi disregarded the order and phoned the Police who attended the scene and arrested Makhado. The body had bruises and was taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital for a postmortem.

Tarisai Muvengi prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror

