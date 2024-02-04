Another Senior CCC Resigns, Follows Chamisa

By Political Reporter- Harare East MP and senior Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Allan Norman “Rusty” Markham has resigned from Parliament.

In a letter dated 02 February 2024, and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, Markham said his resignation was with immediate effect. He wrote:

I am currently the sitting Member of Parliament for Harare East constituency, having been elected on the 23rd of August 2023, standing under the Citizens Coalition for Change Party led by President Nelson Chamisa.

I write to tender my resignation from Parliament with immediate effect, as required under by section 129(1)(b) of the constitution of Zimbabwe.

Markham becomes the second CCC MP after Fadzayi Mahere (Mt Pleasant), to resign from the 10th Parliament following founding president Nelson Chamisa’s decision to walk away from CCC late last month.

In the 2023 general elections, Markham garnered 15 642 votes, more than double those won by ZANU PF candidate Mavis Gumbo who received 7 621 votes.

The other candidates were Malvin Rzaru, a CCC double candidate who won 1 027 votes, MDC-T’s Stewart Musarurwa Mutizwa (108 votes), and Garikai Mlambo (UZA), who garnered 84 votes.

Markham has since advised Harare East residents that he has also resigned from CCC, saying the party has been infiltrated and no longer represents what he stands for.

