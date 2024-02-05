Hugo Broos Unhappy With Bafana Bafana Performance

In a post-match assessment, Hugo Broos expressed disappointment, labeling the match against Cape Verde as their weakest performance in the Afcon tournament.

Despite their struggle to score in open play, Bafana Bafana secured a victory through a tense penalty shootout, clinching a 2-1 win.

This triumph marked the Southern Africans’ return to the Afcon semifinals after a hiatus of more than two decades.

Broos acknowledged the subpar performance, attributing it to nerves and pressure, especially for players experiencing this level of competition for the first time.

Reflecting on the contrast with their previous games, Broos highlighted a departure from their usual form, stating, “Today, this was not the team we saw in the previous week.”

He noted that Cape Verde, with nothing to lose, played with a different mindset.

Despite the concerns raised, Broos emphasized the importance of the victory, stating, “It’s not the way you win [that matters], it’s you win, and we won today with penalties. So we are very happy.”

Looking ahead, Bafana Bafana faces a formidable challenge in the semifinals against Nigeria at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on Wednesday.

