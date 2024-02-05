Hwange Central MP To Become Third Legislator To Resign From Parly

By A Correspondent: Hwange Central legislator Daniel Molokele has announced the outcome of his consultative process where he was told by his constituency to resign and wait for party leader Nelson Chamisa’s next move.

Molokele said Chamisa got more votes than him in the August 2023 polls meaning he is the reason why he is the representative for Hwange Central.

“This weekend, l was mostly offline I created time to do intense consultation meetings with key local stakeholders, especially our ward Councillors Whange is CLEAR 1. Dump the contaminated CCC 2. RESIGN from Parliament 3. Wait for the next steps from Chamisa,” said Molokele.

If the Hwange legislator resigns from parliament, he will become the third person to do so after Fadzayi Mahere and Norman Markham earlier walked out in support of Chamisa.

“Actually according to ZEC results for the August 2023 elections, Chamisa is more popular than me in Whange, 9000 people voted for, 12 000 people voted for Chamisa. This means that more than half of the Zanu PF supporters in Whange rejected ED and voted for Chamisa,” added Molokele

