Paddington Japajapa Cleared of Incitement Charges After ReJoining ZANU PF

By Farai D Hove | Paddington Japajapa, a former member of the CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change), previously convicted for inciting violence, has been cleared of charges after serving over three months of his effective two-year sentence. The Supreme Court granted his second appeal, highlighting flaws in the evidence used to convict him.

Japajapa, who had rejoined Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF party, was initially convicted in July 2019 for inciting public violence. However, a three-judge appeal panel of the Supreme Court, consisting of Justice Lavender Makoni, Justice George Chiweshe, and Justice Susan Mavangira, quashed his conviction after finding faults in the evidence presented by the State.

During the appeal process, Professor Lovemore Madhuku argued on behalf of Japajapa, emphasizing the State’s reliance on dubious video evidence without corroborating witnesses. The judges concurred, ruling that the State failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Speaking to The Herald, Japajapa expressed relief at the court’s decision, stating his readiness to resume active participation in politics as a member of ZANU PF. He had switched allegiance from the opposition CCC to Mnangagwa’s party prior to his incarceration.

Japajapa’s journey through the legal system saw twists and turns, with his initial appeal rejected by the High Court for lacking merit. Despite his denial of the charges, he was convicted based on video evidence, which he claimed was manipulated by the State.

Now cleared of all charges, Japajapa aims to move forward in his political career without hindrance. The Supreme Court’s decision marks a significant victory for him and raises questions about the validity of the evidence used in his trial.

As Japajapa prepares to re-enter the political arena, his case serves as a reminder of the complexities and challenges within Zimbabwe’s legal and political landscape.

