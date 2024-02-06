Chebundo Recruites More Failed MDC Politicians For Zanu PF

By political Reporter- Former Kwekwe Central MP and a prominent figure in the MDC, Blessing Chebundo, has been actively wooing and enlisting former MDC members to join Zanu PF.

Among Chebundo’s recent recruits is Munkombwe Dube from Binga District, who previously held the position of Deputy Organizing Secretary in the MDC-T.

On Monday, Dube made a public appearance at the Zanu PF head offices, standing alongside Obert Mpofu, the Chief Executive Officer of Zanu PF, in a symbolic show of alignment with the ruling party.

