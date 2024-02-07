Dr Mavaza On: Secrets On How ED Won 2023

By Dr. Masimba Mavaza | Opinion| President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has defied global expectations. Instead of leading the country to ruin, he has transformed Zimbabwe into a beacon of democracy, moving away from autocratic governance. Upon taking office in 2017, Mnangagwa promised a new era of proactive leadership.

Breaking free from the legacy of his predecessors, Mnangagwa has charted a new course for Zimbabwe, earning widespread recognition. His leadership, marked by significant achievements in a relatively short period, warranted his re-election in 2023, silencing critics and proving his unstoppable political momentum.

Mnangagwa’s tenure has been characterized by humility and engagement across societal divides, meeting with figures from various sectors, indicating a leadership style rooted in inclusivity rather than isolation. This approach has fostered a period of comparison to previous administrations, with Mnangagwa emerging as a pragmatic leader focused on action rather than rhetoric.

The past six years under Mnangagwa’s leadership have set Zimbabwe on a path of progress and reform, with the ruling party, ZANU PF, undergoing transformative changes to maintain unity and focus on national priorities, particularly economic recovery. Despite challenges, including opposition efforts to undermine his administration, Mnangagwa’s government has facilitated free and fair elections and embarked on significant economic reforms.

Mnangagwa’s approach to governance, characterized by a focus on economic stability and public service reform, stands in stark contrast to the actions of opposition leaders who have sought international sanctions, further complicating Zimbabwe’s economic situation. The president’s commitment to addressing national challenges, coupled with his openness to dialogue, underscores his dedication to Zimbabwe’s prosperity.

As Mnangagwa begins his second term, the country faces continued economic challenges, but there is optimism for recovery and development. The administration’s focus on skill-based economic growth, investment in public services, and justice system reform highlights a comprehensive strategy for national advancement.

Mnangagwa’s leadership has also been pivotal in the fight against corruption, with significant arrests and judicial reforms underscoring his commitment to integrity and accountability. These efforts, while challenging, are essential for Zimbabwe’s future, emphasizing the need for continued support and patience from the Zimbabwean people.

In conclusion, Mnangagwa’s first term laid the groundwork for significant national development. His re-election is a testament to the trust placed in him by the Zimbabwean electorate, who anticipate further progress and stability under his leadership. Zimbabwe, under Mnangagwa, remains open for business and committed to overcoming its challenges for a brighter future.



