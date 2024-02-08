Rising Star Moreblessing Mawere Laid To Rest

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The funeral of aspiring actress Moreblessing Mawere drew hundreds of mourners to Mpandawana Growth Point in Gutu on Sunday, as they bid farewell to the talent lost too soon.

Mawere, aged 35, known for her role in the ZBC-aired drama series “Forbidden Truth,” passed away at Gutu Mission Hospital after battling illness for two months. Her involvement in the series, sponsored by Zim Digital, had earned her recognition among viewers.

Tragically, she passed away while actively involved in shooting another drama series titled “Roora,” where she played a significant role.

The late actress was laid to rest at the recently opened Mushaviri Cemetery near Mpandawana, with representatives from various sectors, including Zanu PF and former members of CCC, paying their respects.

Among those who extended their condolences were Winston Chitando and Matthew Takaona, the latter representing CCC during the 2018 Gutu Central Parliamentary elections.

Gutu Urban Ward 33 Councillor Bernard Chimwango praised Moreblessing for her widespread appeal, evident from the diverse attendance spanning different walks of life and political affiliations.

Mawere’s talent extended beyond “Forbidden Truth,” as she featured in other acclaimed productions such as “Born To Suffer,” “Dawn to Dusk,” “Mbereko,” and “Curse the Soul,” each authored by different writers including Noster Mukaro, Vitalis Gundani, Privilege Zvemashakwe, and Collick Mundoga, respectively.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...