SIKHALA vs CHAMISA, WHO’S THE REAL NELSON?

NELSON SIKHALANDELA vs CHAMISA Yesterday, the Nelson-Mandela-sounding

Job Sikhala held a nation address in Harare where he thanked every other Zimbabwean except the country's most iconic leader, Nelson Chamisa. A popular Bulawayo prophet also claims Sikhala is a Nelson Mandela… — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 9, 2024

By Political Reporter | Last Sunday, a video surfaced, showing controversial Prophet Richard Chiza instructing legislator Job Sikhala, freshly released from detention, to embrace a psychological maneuver by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) suggesting he is a reincarnation of Nelson Mandela. This disclosure occurs against a backdrop of intricate political maneuvering and public skepticism.

Two years prior, the CIO devised a strategy to induce Sikhala and a UK-based cousin to claim they were Mandela’s incarnates during distressing periods. Exposed by ZimEye, this plot aimed to legally ensnare them under terrorism charges akin to those Mandela could face today, thereby legitimizing harm against them and others. Three CIO members initiated contact post-arrest, aligning with state efforts to suppress dissent.

During last Sunday’s church service, Chiza stated, “I am not prophesying, I am interpreting because I don’t want people to say Chiza prophesied, no, it’s a dream,” directing Sikhala to forego suits as part of adhering to a divine message. Sikhala acknowledged, resonating Mandela’s voice, which he and others have noticed in his speech.

Adding to the controversy, yesterday Sikhala addressed the nation in Harare, conspicuously omitting thanks to Nelson Chamisa, Zimbabwe’s notable opposition leader. This snub coincided with a Bulawayo prophet’s claim that Sikhala is Mandela’s incarnate, destined to mimic the anti-apartheid hero’s attire by divine decree. Despite these assertions, a survey last week indicated widespread public dissent. However, Sikhala’s Mandela-esque tone during a post-release interview signals his acceptance of this mantle. With criticism mounting against Chamisa for perceived leniency and excessive piety, Sikhala’s emergence as a Mandela figure hints at a potential shift in opposition politics, offering a more assertive alternative to Chamisa.

This development stirs speculation about Sikhala’s political trajectory absent the endorsement of “the real Nelson,” Chamisa. As Zimbabwe navigates these unfolding dynamics, the question remains: Can Sikhala, with his newfound Mandela persona, rally opposition forces effectively without Chamisa’s backing? The situation underscores the complex interplay of political identity, spiritual prophecy, and public opinion in Zimbabwe’s tumultuous political landscape.

