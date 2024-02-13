Five In Trouble For Assaulting Woman Over “Disrupting Marriages”

By A Correspondent

Four of the five individuals implicated in the alleged assault of Alice Chaichai from Hatcliffe Extension, whom they accused of disrupting marriages in the neighborhood, made their court appearance this Saturday.

Zeripah and Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo, and Olleen Vinyungwi, who were sought by the police, are among the suspects involved.

According to reports, the incident occurred on the 1st of this month in the Hatcliffe Extension suburb of Harare, where the four individuals purportedly assaulted Chaichai, alleging her involvement in marital disruptions within the community.

A video capturing the assault circulated on social media, prompting police intervention.

One of the suspects, Mitchel Kariwo, was arrested earlier and has already appeared in court, being remanded in custody until Monday.

The remaining four suspects, who had been evading authorities, surrendered themselves to the police on Thursday.

During their initial court appearance at the Harare magistrate’s court this Saturday, the suspects were remanded in custody until Monday for a bail hearing.

