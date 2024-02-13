Zimsec Exam Fees Out!

Spread the love

By- The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced the examination fees for the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level exams.

The Government will cover 55 per cent of public school students’ total cost.

However, this subsidy applies to a maximum of seven O-level subjects and four A-level subjects, including Communication Skills.

The students in public schools will pay the remaining 45 percent of the fees.

ZIMSEC Director of Finance Ms Zipora Muzenda said in a statement:

Following the approval of the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees, please be advised that the Government will be subsidising the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees for candidates in public schools, local authority schools and mission schools. All candidates in private schools and colleges, including private candidates in public schools will pay the full cost of the examination fees. In 2024, full cost of the examinations for Ordinary and Advanced Level will be US$24 and US$48,00 per subject respectively. Therefore, candidates in public schools will pay 45 percent of the examination fees per subject and the Government will pay 55 percent of the examination fees.

Additional fees for practical subjects and late entries are also applicable.

If students want to take more subjects than what is covered by the subsidy, they will have to pay the full fees for those additional subjects. For O-level candidates in public schools, the fees after the subsidy will be USD$11 per subject. However, candidates in private schools and colleges will have to pay US$24 per subject, and extra-territorial candidates will pay US$56. Additional fees of US$11 apply for practical subjects for candidates in public schools, while those in private schools and colleges will pay US$24. If a candidate wants to change a subject they registered for earlier, they will be charged an additional fee of US$11 for O-level. Adding a new subject will result in a fine of US$29. Late entries will incur a fee of US$48 per subject. Additional fees of US$48 are charged for subjects like Physical Education, Building Technology and Design, Food Technology and Design, Home Management and Design, and Theatre Arts. A penalty of US$100 will be imposed for late submission of entries. For Advanced Level practical subjects, additional fees of US$96 apply for Theatre Arts, Food Technology and Design, Home Management and Design, Physical Education, Sports and Mass Displays, and Sports Science and Technology. The penalty for late submission of entries is US$150. It is important to note that individual candidates are not allowed to make direct deposits into the Zimsec account. Parents and guardians who wish to pay the examination fees in the local currency can do so at their respective centres during the specified payment periods. For the June 2024 examination fee payment in Zimbabwean dollars, the payment period is from March 13 to March 20, 2024, at the prevailing exchange rate of March 13, 2024, which will be communicated to all centres. The closing date for payments and submission of proof of payments, along with the examination entries for the June examinations, is March 20, 2024. It is important to note that the fees for the exams remain the same as last year, with no changes in the amounts.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...