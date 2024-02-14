Biti, Welshman In Fresh Anti Chamisa Plot

Political Reporter-CCC, top officials Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube are said to be annoyed by the silence of the country’s most popular politician, Nelson Chamisa, on his next political move and want to announce the new party leader.

Chamisa left the Zanu PF infiltrated party last month and has not publicly pronounced his new political move.

According to CCC sources: “rumour has it that the Biti/Ncube cabal fronted by Senator Sengezo Tshabangu is waiting for President

@nelsonchamisa

‘s political move to name the CCC successor.

One of the cabal member Hon. Hwende is nolonger interested in the deal because he feels that he still needs more years in politics.

It’s dog eat dog!”.

