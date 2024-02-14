Grisly Murder Shocks Murewa Community

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has initiated an investigation into a suspected murder case following the tragic discovery of a 12-year-old boy’s body in Musami village, Murewa.

The remains were found concealed within a vending cooler box, sparking shock and concern within the community.

Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi, the spokesperson for ZRP Mashonaland East Provincial, has confirmed the incident, stating that the case has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department for further inquiry.

The young victim reportedly went missing earlier this month after playing with friends at Musami Business Centre.

His body was later uncovered in the vending cooler box by his younger brother, Genius Gorembeu, prompting a swift response from authorities.

This disturbing incident follows closely on the heels of another tragedy, where the deformed and decomposed body of a three-year-old girl was discovered in Guruve just two weeks prior.

In a separate development, five individuals from Hatcliffe Extension suburb in Harare are facing assault charges and will remain in custody until their plea recording scheduled for this Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as Zeripah and Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo, Olleen Vinyungwi, and Mitchel Kariwo, allegedly assaulted Alice Chaichai earlier this month.

They are accused of accusing her of disrupting marriages within the community.

