VP Constantino Chiwenga who’s subjecting his own kids to watch the horrors of their mum’s body degenerate without medical treatment which he denies her, today accuses the LGBT of being an anti life grouping who must not get scholarships, according to him. pic.twitter.com/ElLCgRCeO4— ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 15, 2024
