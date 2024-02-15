Zimbabwe Warriors Maintain Position in Post-2023 AFCON FIFA Rankings

Sports Correspondent

Amidst the latest post-2023 AFCON FIFA ranking revelations, Zimbabwe’s Warriors have held their ground, maintaining their position despite not participating in the tournament held in Ivory Coast from January 13th to February 11th.

The absence of Zimbabwe in the tournament, which showcased twenty-four teams alongside those in the Asian Cup, meant that while there was significant movement in the rankings, the Warriors remained unaffected.

They solidly retained their spot at number 124 globally, boasting 1144.56 points.

