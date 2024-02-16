Caps United Unveil New Players

CAPS United Unveils 2024 Season Playing Kit and New SigningsIn a much-anticipated event held in Harare, CAPS United has revealed their fresh playing kit for the upcoming 2024 season.

Staying true to tradition, the home jersey retains the iconic green and white colors, adorned with vertical stripes, a symbol of the club’s rich heritage.

The unveiling ceremony was not only about showcasing the new attire but also introducing the club’s latest signings.

Among the notable additions are Bruce Kangwa, who brings experience from his tenure with Azam in the Tanzanian Premier League.

Joining Kangwa are Ralph Kawondera, Lot Chiwunga, Wayne Makuva, Tafadzwa Jabangwe, Simba Gunda, and Munyaradzi Chirwa, each poised to make their mark in CAPS United’s lineup.

Adding to the excitement, Junior Bunjira, son of former Makepekepe striker Alois, has also inked a deal with the team, further solidifying the club’s commitment to nurturing both talent and legacy.

As part of the kit collection, the away attire boasts a sleek all-white design, while the alternative kit showcases a vibrant combination of green and yellow hues, ensuring the team steps onto the field with style and confidence for the season ahead.

