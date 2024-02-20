Zim Youngster Shines In Scottish League

Michael Ndiweni scored his first goal in the Scottish Premier League.

Ndiweni was on target for his new club Annan Athletic as they won 2-1 against Stirling.

The Zimbabwean striker started in the match for a third successive time. He scored in the 58th minute and it restored Annan’s lead.

The goal proved to be the winner and the forward was subbed off in the 89th minute.

Meanwhile, Ndiweni has played in every game since joining Annan Athletic on a six-month loan deal from EPL side Newcastle United in January.- Soccer24 News

