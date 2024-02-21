Jah Signal Settles Copyright Feud With The Charambas

Dancehall singer Jah Signal has reached out to the Charambas and made peace with them following a nasty fallout last week over copyright infringement by the young artiste.

The Charambas caused YouTube to pull down Jah Signal’s two songs Shinga Muroora and Tengai Mafuta after they accused him of recording two renditions of their gospel songs without consent.

In a statement, Jah Signal’s management said the two parties had met and resolved their differences.

“On behalf of the Swaah family and fans, Jah Signal would like to make and let it be known that following a meeting with The Man of God, Pastor and Amai Charamba, an amicable position has been reached that will remain private and confidential to the two parties,” the statement read.

“Jah Signal expresses deep remorse and extends his sincere apologies to The Charambas and their fans for any distress caused by the unintended infringement. He acknowledges his mistake and is committed to learning from this experience, as well as implementing measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“In light of this settlement, we urge all fans to respect the decision reached. We urge all to refrain from attacking, dissing, or any form of abuse, social media or otherwise, directed towards either The Charambas or Jah Signal/Swaah Family. Let us foster an environment of mutual respect and understanding as we move forward.”

The Charambas also confirmed the development on their social media handles.

